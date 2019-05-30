Track team brings 24 medals home from Tampa meet

Cayman’s Mustang Track Club travelled to Tampa, Florida last weekend to take part in the 28th edition of the BAYTAF Classic at the University of South Florida.
A total of 43 athletes – 22 boys and 21 girls – made the trip.
Competition got under way on Friday, 24 May, with Mustangs athletes taking two medals on day one.
Anissa Owen finished third in the women’s long jump, setting a new national record of 5.66 metres, beating the old mark of 5.64 metres set by her in 2010 at the CAC games in the Dominican Republic.
Jermaine Brooks took the bronze in the men’s 400 metres in a time of 48.2s.
Next up were the juniors on Saturday morning, when the team had 14 finalists spread across the 100m and 200m in all age groups, and finished the day with 12 medals.
Day three got off to a good start, with Michael Smikle capturing a silver medal in the 17/18 boys’ 400m.
From then on, the medals kept coming, with the Mustangs racking up another nine at the end of the day.
There were also several close misses, with six of the athletes finishing in fourth place. There were also several personal bests, and a number of the athletes won two or more medals.
Medal winners
- Michaal Smikle: Boys 17/18 – Gold, 800m; Silver 400m.
- Michail Michelin: Boys 12 – Gold, 800m.
- Jaden Reid: Boys 14 – Silver, 100m; Silver 200m.
- Stephen Watson: Boys 14 – Gold, high jump.
- Jaden McCoy: Boys 14 – Bronze, high jump.
- Davonte Howell: Boys 14 – Bronze, 200m.
- Jermaine Brooks: Men – Bronze, 400m.
- Anissa Owen: Women – Bronze, long jump.
- Dannika Lyn: Girls 17/18 – Silver, 100m.
- Rianna Rankin: Girls 13 – Silver, long jump.
- Aimee McKenzie: Girls 12 – Silver, high jump; Bronze, long jump.
- Tayvanna Myles: Girls 14 – Gold, high jump.
- Daquana Howell, Imala Edwards, Reaganne Forrester, Jeleah Maize: Girls 9/10 – Gold, 4x100m Relay.
- Tayvana Myles, Rianna Rankin, Renadra Powell. Aaliyannah Anderson: Girls 13/14 – Bronze, 4x100m Relay.
- Mikayla Brown, Deandra Bigby: Girls 11/12 – Gold, Girls Medley Mixed Relay.
- Tayvana Myles, Rianna Rankin: Girls 13/14 – Gold, Medley Mixed Relay.
- Nakiiayah Sairsingh, Claudina Morgan: Girls 17/18 – Silver, Medley Mixed Relay.
- Jaden Reid, Davonte Howell, Ty Goddard, Dalton Nelson: Boys 13/14 – Gold, 4x100m Relay.
- Michail Michelin, Nickoy Stewart: Boys 11/12 – Gold, Medley Relay.
- Jerrel Maize, Ty Goddard: Boys 13/14 – Gold, Medley Relay.
- Derrick Francis, Michael Smikle: Boys 17/18 – Silver, Medley Relay.