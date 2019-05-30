Track team brings 24 medals home from Tampa meet

Cayman’s Mustang Track Club travelled to Tampa, Florida last weekend to take part in the 28th edition of the BAYTAF Classic at the University of South Florida.

A total of 43 athletes – 22 boys and 21 girls – made the trip.

Competition got under way on Friday, 24 May, with Mustangs athletes taking two medals on day one.

Anissa Owen finished third in the women’s long jump, setting a new national record of 5.66 metres, beating the old mark of 5.64 metres set by her in 2010 at the CAC games in the Dominican Republic.

Jermaine Brooks took the bronze in the men’s 400 metres in a time of 48.2s.

Next up were the juniors on Saturday morning, when the team had 14 finalists spread across the 100m and 200m in all age groups, and finished the day with 12 medals.

Day three got off to a good start, with Michael Smikle capturing a silver medal in the 17/18 boys’ 400m.

From then on, the medals kept coming, with the Mustangs racking up another nine at the end of the day.

There were also several close misses, with six of the athletes finishing in fourth place. There were also several personal bests, and a number of the athletes won two or more medals.

Medal winners