June movies at Camana Bay Cinema

Bollywood lovers will be happy to see that there are no fewer than three films from those particular studios this month, covering everything from action to romance.

The western world is bringing a lot of potential box office hits to the table as well. Godzilla is back, joined by one nightmarish friend/foe after the next. Anyone familiar with the original films from back in the day will be cheering the reappearance of Mothra and other mystical creatures.

‘Rocketman’ features Taron Egerton as Elton John, covering the singers trials and tribulations that took him on a journey to worldwide fame. Egerton sings the songs himself, and if the trailers are anything to go by, this should be a must for all John fans.

Octavia Spencer takes a very different turn from her usual film persona in ‘Ma’, while Sophie Turner sheds the gown of Sansa Stark to become Jean Grey/Dark Phoenix in the latest X-Men movie.

There are horror films, musicals and animated offerings this month, including the second ‘Secret Life of Pets’ outing and the much-anticipated ‘Toy Story 4’ which brings back Woody and the gang. One of the flicks I am looking forward to seeing is ‘Men in Black: International’. I love me some Chris Hemsworth.

Remember to check online in case dates have changed. Visit www.fandango.com for full schedules and to buy tickets.

31 May

‘India’s Most Wanted’

Five unlikely heroes embark on a dangerous covert operation to capture one of India’s deadliest terrorists.

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’

Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

‘Rocketman’

An epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.

7 June

‘Ma’

A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober, do not curse, and never go upstairs. They must also refer to her as Ma. But as Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorising nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on Earth.

‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’

This is the story of one of the X-Men’s most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic Dark Phoenix. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. The film is the most intense and emotional X-Men movie ever made. It is the culmination of 20 years of X-Men movies, as the family of mutants that we’ve come to know and love must face their most devastating enemy yet – one of their own.

‘Secret Life of Pets 2’

Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, nervous Max has numerous run-ins with canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses.

14 June

‘Zoya Factor’

Sonam Kapoor stars as Zoya, a young and successful advertising executive who becomes the good luck charm for India’s cricket team during the World Cup. Based on the book by Anuja Chauhan of the same title.

‘Men in Black: International’

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star as Agent H and Agent M, who employ high-tech weaponry to battle mischievous aliens on Earth. However, the pair also discover a major threat within their own ranks.

‘Shaft’

When his best friend dies under mysterious circumstances, an FBI cybersecurity expert joins forces with his father – the legendary cop John Shaft – to scour the streets of Harlem, N.Y., and uncover the truth.

21 June

‘Kizzie Aur Manny’

A love story involving two cancer patients, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Based on the novel `The Fault in Our Stars’ by John Green.

‘Child’s Play’

After moving to a new city, young Andy Barclay receives a special present from his mother – a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other neighbourhood children to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc.

‘Toy Story 4’

Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky. The adventurous journey turns into an unexpected reunion as Woody’s slight detour leads him to his long-lost friend Bo Peep. As Woody and Bo discuss the old days, they soon start to realise that they are worlds apart when it comes to what they want from life as a toy.

‘Anna’

Beneath a woman’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the most feared assassins on the planet.

28 June

‘Annabelle Comes Home’

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in the artefacts room in their house. But when the doll awakens the room’s evil spirits, it soon becomes an unholy night of terror for the couple’s 10-year-old daughter, her friends and their young baby sitter.

‘Escape Plan: The Extractors’

Escape Plan: The Extractors. After security expert Ray Breslin (Stallone) is hired to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a Hong Kong tech mogul from a formidable Latvian prison, Breslin’s girlfriend (Jaime King) is also captured.

‘Yesterday’

Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in an English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie. After a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, Jack becomes on overnight sensation with a little help from his agent.