Potential cyclone in southwest Gulf

Forecasters at the US National Hurricane Center are watching a low-pressure system off the coast of Mexico, giving it a 60% chance to develop into a tropical cyclone over the next several days.

According to a forecast issued Sunday morning, “This system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the coast of Mexico, and it could become a tropical cyclone before it moves inland in a day or two. Regardless of development, the disturbance will likely produce heavy rainfall over portions of southern and eastern Mexico during the next few days.”

The system is located some 800 miles west of Grand Cayman, is moving slowly to the northwest and poses no threat to the Cayman Islands.

The official hurricane season for the Atlantic Basin began Saturday, 1 June, and ends 30 Nov., with the traditional peak occurring from August to October.