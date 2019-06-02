Skylar May Ebanks, also known as Mimi, turned 6 years old on Friday. The young cancer survivor shared her birthday cheer with the children at Cayman Islands Hospital, where her parents set up Mimi’s Happy Cart last year. The cart offers toys, games and books to entertain children in the paediatric ward. Here, Mimi poses with her mother Mechon Ebanks, centre, and Mimi’s Happy Cart donor Michael Webster. To the left are Lena Thorpe with Leila Thorpe, 2, who enjoyed a surprise gift from the happy cart. – Photo: Kayla Young