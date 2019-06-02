Public Service Pensions Board opens on the Brac

The Public Service Pensions Board has officially opened its office on Cayman Brac. On Friday, Governor Martyn Roper, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and other officials led the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the office on Dennis Foster Road.

“People on Cayman Brac should have access to similar services available in Grand Cayman and this office is a great way to bring more to Cayman Brac,” Governor Roper said.

The office opened in early April. During that time, more than 100 people have accessed services from the office, according to a news release from the pensions board. About 700 people in Cayman Brac are members of a public service pension plan, including nearly 200 people who are pensioners, according to the board.

“We care about our pensioners, civil servants and public servants and we can now give them this first class office to serve them,” Deputy Governor Manderson said.

The pension board’s Managing Director Jewel Evans Lindsey said, “This moment represents a significant milestone in the history of the PSPB …. It is with a deep sense of pride that we have a much larger presence on Cayman Brac to meet the growing needs of our members on this island.”