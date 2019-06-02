On Friday the Crown offered no evidence against William Isaac Ebanks Romero, who had been charged with the Christmas morning murder of 29-year-old man Darrington Ebanks in West Bay.

Crown counsel Greg Walcolm told Justice Roger Chappel that the Crown was entering a ‘nolle prosequi’ in the matter. The trial was to have started on Monday, 3 June.

The phrase ‘nolle prosequi’ refers to a document handed up to the judge stating that the Crown intends that the proceedings shall not continue.

The accused person is then discharged, but the discharge does not act as a bar to any subsequent proceedings arising from the same facts.

Ebanks, who was 21 years old when he was arrested on Christmas Day, was represented by attorney Crister Brady.