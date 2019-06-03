CIFA Youth Football Leagues: Sunset Under 15 girls secure double

With the 2019 Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues coming to a close, play in the Youth FA Cup competitions have grabbed the headlines recently as clubs look to end the season on a high.

Sunset FCs female programme continues to dominate the domestic youth leagues as their Girls Under-15 team secured a league and cup double following their 8-0 win over Roma Fusion SC in the Girls Under-15 FA Cup final on Thursday at the CIFA Centre of Excellence.

Four goals from Molly Kehoe in the 1st, 11th, 57th and 67th minutes and a goal each from Chloe Bentick-Lalli (23rd minute), Ashlyn Evans (25th minute), Evie Nicholson (60th minute) and Riley Doyle (69th minute) sealed the win against league newcomers Roma Fusion SC.

This being their inaugural season in the CIFA youth girls’ leagues, Roma Fusion SC did very well in reaching the FA Cup final, considering they fielded a number of very young and inexperienced players. What the players have lacked in quality on the field, they have made up for with determination and spirit.

Sunset FC clinched the Girls Under-15 league in April, going undefeated, with Elite SC finishing runners-up and Academy SC third.

In the Girls Under-13 FA Cup first round played on Saturday, 1 June, Sunset FC Fuego continued their march to the final with a 4-0 win over Academy SC Mermaids. Three goals from Ashlyn Evans and a fourth from Sofia Bonati secured their spot in the semi-finals. In the second first round game, Elite SC defeated Roma Fusion SC 3-1 thanks to a double from Illiana Romero and a goal from her sister Isabella Romero. Roma Fusion’s goal was an unfortunate own goal scored by Elite SC.

In the Girls Under-13 FA Cup semi-finals, scheduled for Saturday, 8 June, Sunset FC Fuego will do battle against their club mates Sunset FC Stingrays, and on Saturday, June 15, Academy SC Dolphins will face Elite SC for a place in the final.

In the only Boys Under-13 league game played on Saturday afternoon, Bodden Town FC and Cayman Brac FC played to a 0-0 draw at the Annex Field.

A full schedule of CIFA Youth FA Cup and league action continues this Saturday with a Girls Under-13 FA Cup semi-final, Boys Under-13 FA Cup first round games, Boys Under-13 league game and Boys Under-11 FA Cup semi-finals.