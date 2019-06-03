Cayman Islands Little League staging alumni game

Dust off your glove and shine your spikes.

The Cayman Islands Little League is calling all its former players for a return to the diamond.

The league will stage a series of ‘Alumni Games’ baseball and softball games Friday and is hoping to see some of its oldest players give a lesson in sportsmanship to the current generation.

Bill Souza, director of the Cayman Islands Little League, said he got the idea from his hometown in California, Morgan Hill, which has staged its own alumni games over the years.

“We’re trying to tie in the past with the present – and we hope for the future,” he said.

Souza said he hopes to have 45 men and 30 women come out for the alumni games, and there will also be a game for the Triple-A division (13-15 age group) players to square off against their coaches.

Most of the players in the alumni game will probably be in their 20’s and 30’s, said Souza, and there will be a fair representation of the players who have played over the last 30 years. The Cayman Islands Little League season ended Friday and Saturday with championships, all-star games and award ceremonies.

All alumni interested in participating can contact Cayman Islands Little League at 945-3553.