Bodden Town native sets course for basketball future

Justin Collins will be headed to California State University, Los Angeles to play basketball and earn an education. - PHOTO: Signal Sports

Bodden Towner Justin Collins has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at California State University in Los Angeles. Collins attended Santa Clarita Christian High School in California.

Collins, a 6-foot, 2-inch guard, was named the Heritage League player of the year as a senior, and he helped lead the team to a state championship as a junior. Cal State University plays in NCAA’s Division II.

Collins announced his decision to attend California State University last month on Twitter.

“First off I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the sport I love,” he said on his Twitter account @Jaiaucy on 2 May. “Growing up, just a kid not knowing what I wanted in life, basketball gave me the confidence and dedication to become who I am now. And that’s a leader.”

The basketball team’s head coach is Jim Saia, formerly head coach at Cal State San Marcos and Fresno Pacific.

Saia spent 14 years as an assistant coach at the Division I level, including seven seasons at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and one year at University of Southern California (USC).

Justin Collins, second fron left, is flanked by his college coaches Jim Saia, left, Darren French, second from right, and Mason Holle.

