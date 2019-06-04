Bodden Town native sets course for basketball future

Bodden Towner Justin Collins has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at California State University in Los Angeles. Collins attended Santa Clarita Christian High School in California.

Collins, a 6-foot, 2-inch guard, was named the Heritage League player of the year as a senior, and he helped lead the team to a state championship as a junior. Cal State University plays in NCAA’s Division II.

Collins announced his decision to attend California State University last month on Twitter.

“First off I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the sport I love,” he said on his Twitter account @Jaiaucy on 2 May. “Growing up, just a kid not knowing what I wanted in life, basketball gave me the confidence and dedication to become who I am now. And that’s a leader.”

The basketball team’s head coach is Jim Saia, formerly head coach at Cal State San Marcos and Fresno Pacific.

Saia spent 14 years as an assistant coach at the Division I level, including seven seasons at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and one year at University of Southern California (USC).