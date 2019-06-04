EDITORIAL – Another win for sports tourism

Weeks after the competition concluded, we have learned about one more winner of the CARIFTA track and field event: Cayman’s blossoming sports tourism industry. As the Compass reported this week, the more than 2,000 visitors who landed on our shores to watch some of our region’s elite athletes in action also helped lead Cayman to yet another record-breaking month for tourism. All told, our islands hosted 46,079 stayover visitors in April – an 18% increase over the same month last year.

As we have written, Cayman’s repeated successes in sports tourism makes ‘winners’ of us all, opening up new revenue opportunities for the sector, diversifying entertainment options for our residents and reinforcing the importance of healthy, active lifestyles among our youth.

Our islands’ continued growth as a competitive sports tourism destination will only magnify those benefits.

Well done to all who are working towards that goal.