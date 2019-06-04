A new law requires all students entering government or private schools in the Cayman Islands for the first time to have health screenings before the start of school in September. This includes those entering reception programmes.

The screening includes assessments of growth and development, vision, hearing, dental health and the administration of necessary immunisations. Students’ personal medical history will also be obtained.

Public Health Department staff will conduct the screenings, which are free. For those entering schools in West Bay and the eastern districts, health screenings will take place at the district health centres on 3-28 June.

For all other students, health screenings will take place at the John Gray High School nurse’s office 4 July to 16 Aug.

Appointments can be made at the school the child will be attending. Parents or guardians need to accompany their children to the health screening. They should also bring the child’s immunisation record. Vaccines will be offered to children whose immunisations are not current.

Parents may have their child’s health screenings done by a private doctor, as long as that doctor completes the school health screening forms provided by the Public Health Department.

The completed forms should be handed in at the John Gray High School nurse’s office from 8.30am to 4.30pm, 4 July to 16 Aug. Outside of these dates, the forms can be taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital’s public health clinic.

Once the record has been received, a health screening certificate will be issued, which must then be taken to the school that the child will be entering in September.

In Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, appointments for school entry screenings can be made by contacting Public Health Nurse Kedine Hyde at Faith Hospital at 948-2243 or 244-7643.

Detailed information sheets for parents and guardians are available at the schools. For more information, contact Nurse Carvell Bailey at 244-2734 or 244-2648.