Free event offers insight on National Conservation Law

A free educational session hosted by the National Trust for the Cayman Islands will answer questions about the National Conservation Law.

The event includes a presentation by Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie and a question-and-answer panel with National Trust Executive Director Nadia Hardie. Members of the National Conservation Council will also be in attendance.

“A number of our members have approached us with questions concerning the law and how the proposed amendments could potentially affect the future environmental well-being of the Cayman Islands,” Hardie said.

“This event will give us an opportunity to collectively discuss the law prior to public consultation,” she added.

The event is open to the public. The session runs from 5:30-7:30pm Wednesday, 5 June at the Family Resource Centre at 87 Mary Street. Registration starts at 5:30 and the event starts at 6pm.

To confirm attendance, call 749-1121 or email [email protected]