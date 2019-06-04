Three bills, including tweaks to proceeds of crime legislation to meet some of the recommendations of a recent anti-money laundering report, will go to the Legislative Assembly in a short session starting Wednesday.

The Opposition also has a handful of private members’ motions and questions and is expected to push the government for more information on the port referendum process.

Government plans to bring three bills to the assembly, including the Proceeds of Crime (Amendment) Bill.

A short introduction to the bill says the amendments are designed to rectify “technical compliance deficiencies” identified in a report by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force. The report highlighted major shortcomings in Cayman’s ability to analyse and understand the risks from money laundering and terrorism financing. It set a November 2019 deadline for deficiencies in Cayman’s legal framework to be addressed.

The bill, which includes provision for the Anti-Corruption Commission to become more closely involved in anti-money laundering policymaking, will likely be debated by lawmakers Wednesday.

It also includes amendments making it an offence to tip somebody off about a suspicious transaction report.

Government is also bringing amendments to the Directors Registration and Licensing Law and the Securities Investment Law.

Thursday is expected to be reserved for a slew of private members’ motions being brought by the Opposition. Those include previously tabled motions from Chris Saunders, the legislator for Bodden Town West, calling for free healthcare for children and an increase in the retirement age for civil servants, and from George Town Central legislator Kenneth Bryan, recommending a five-year strategic plan to select Caymanians for leadership positions across public service.

Newlands MLA Alva Suckoo has also put forward a motion calling on government to push ahead with anti-bullying legislation to protect children and Opposition Leader Arden McLean has proposed changes to development and planning regulations.

Suckoo, speaking on behalf of the official opposition group, led by East End legislator Arden McLean, said he expected there to be limited debate on government’s brief legislative agenda.

But he said the session did represent an opportunity for some of the issues that the opposition group had been pressing for consideration for some time.

“We are looking forward to getting our agenda moved forward and hearing some interesting debate,” he added.

The house is expected to go into Finance Committee Friday to deal with requests for supplementary funding.