Battle of the Books winners announced

The Books and the Sword from First Baptist Christian School has been announced as the Division 1 winning team in the fifth annual Cayman Islands Information Professionals Lera Parchment Battle of the Books event. The Book Minions from Cayman International School won the Division 2 title.

The contest, hosted at Sir John A. Cumber Primary School, saw almost 140 youngsters participate in the contest. Students in each division – Division 1 for children 7-10 and Division 2 for children 11-14 – were given a list of 10 books to read. Six-member teams then competed on how much information they retained from their reading.

Some of the books included were Beverly Cleary’s ‘Ramona the Pest,’ Linda Sue Parks’s ‘The Kite Fighters,’ Kathryn Erskine’s ‘Mockingbird’ and ‘Maniac Magee’ by Jerry Spinelli.

Cayman Prep’s Division 1 team To Be Determined was runner-up, along with the Division 2 team The Brac Battlers, from Layman E. Scott High School.

The contest is aimed at improving literacy across the Cayman Islands.

Acting Director of the Cayman Islands Public Library Service and CIIP Chairman Paul Robinson said in a statement that this year’s challenge had been a “success beyond our expectation”.

“It is a wonderful credit to our young readers that they dedicate their spare time to reading 10 books in advance of the competition, and perform so brilliantly on the day,” he said.

The event is named after Lera Parchment, who was an avid reader and a long-term supporter of libraries.