A man was sentenced to nine months in prison on Wednesday for a burglary at a popular waterfront bar that totalled $940 in damage and stolen merchandise.

Joel Jason Smith, 53, who was sentenced to four months’ suspended sentence in late January for a pair of thefts from George Town businesses, requested a custodial sentence through his attorney Rupert Wheeler.

“He wants to be given further time in custody,” said Wheeler to Magistrate Grace Donalds. “I ask he is given the shortest possible sentence.”

The Cayman Compass reported in January that Smith had 57 previous convictions.

The court heard Wednesday that Smith was accused of kicking in a door at Rackam’s Waterfront Bar and Grill on 9 Jan. There was some blood at the scene of the crime and Smith was identified through a DNA match. He was later arrested for burglary on 20 March and has spent two months in custody.

Magistrate Donalds found that Smith was not in breach of his suspended sentence, but he was in breach of a probation order. He was sentenced to nine months for the burglary and to one month for his breach of probation. The two sentences will run concurrently.

The court heard Wednesday that Smith was homeless and jobless at the time of the offence at Rackam’s, and he’s struggled with an addiction to drugs for much of his adult life. Wheeler said that Smith wants to get clean and would like to stay in a halfway house after completing his sentence.