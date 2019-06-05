Celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s 93rd birthday will be held in the Cayman Islands on Saturday.

In keeping with annual tradition, members of the uniformed services and youth organisations will march in a parade from the police station in George Town to the Legislative Assembly, where a 21-gun salute will be fired. Following the parade, Governor Martyn Roper will host his first Queen’s Birthday Garden Party on the lawns of Government House.

The public holiday for the event is on the following Monday, 10 June.

Cayman joins the United Kingdom and countries across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories in celebrating the official birthday, which is separate from the queen’s actual birthday.

Chief protocol officer and organiser of the Cayman celebrations Meloney Syms explained that although Queen Elizabeth was born on 21 April, “it has long been the tradition to celebrate the Sovereign’s official birthday in the summer”.

On Saturday, London will hold its own parade, known as Trooping the Colour, to mark the monarch’s birthday, with more then 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, as well as a flyby over Buckingham Palace by a large formation of military aircraft. Queen Elizabeth and her family usually gather on the palace’s balcony each year to watch the celebrations.

In Cayman, among the 140 people taking part in the parade will be representatives from the Veterans Association, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the Fire Service and the Prison Service, as well as members of the Girls’ Brigade, the Scouts and the Cadet Corps. They will be joined by 25 musicians from the RCIPS Band.Queen Elizabeth II’s

The programme will also include presentation of honours, including to the Duke of Edinburgh programme youth recipients.

“I invite everyone to attend and watch the colourful procession and distinguished proceedings,” Syms said. “We have scheduled a couple of surprises this year.”

The ceremony, which will include the inspection of a Guard of Honour by Governor Roper, starts at 9am. This will be the first time the governor, who took up his post in Cayman in October last year, will be attending the Queen’s Birthday celebrations in Cayman.

“Since the event starts at 9am, all attendees should be in place between 8:30-8:45am,” Ms. Syms advised.

Following the celebrations in George Town, at 10:30am, the governor will host the garden party.

“I hope members of the public will come out and enjoy all the celebrations as we join to provide our collective wishes for Her Majesty’s continued good health and longevity on her official birthday,” Syms added.