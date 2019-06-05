The Central Caribbean Marine Institute is introducing the Healthy Reefs Challenge to involve community members in helping protect and preserve coral reefs.

The five-month challenge begins 17 June. Participants are required to complete specific reef-friendly activities each month.

“We want to encourage action and behavior changes that make a real difference to the health of our coral reefs,” Beth Chafin, CCMI’s development and communications coordinator said in a statement. “People always ask what they can do to help our reefs, and CCMI is excited to give people guidance so they can feel like they are doing something real, something tangible to help protect local coral reefs.”

Individuals and companies/organisations need to register by 15 June. The first Healthy Reefs Challenge communication will land in participants’ inboxes two days later. Each activity will have a point value, and participants will report their progress to CCMI throughout the Healthy Reefs Challenge.

Additional monthly action themes and related activities will be sent to participants at the beginning of each month. The challenge ends on 18 Oct. CCMI will release a list of finalists for both the individual and corporate/organisation categories later that month. The winner for each category will be announced at the annual Festival of Seas Gala on 16 Nov.

The registration form and more details about the challenge can be found at www.reefresearch.org/challenge.

Those interested can also learn more at CCMI’s World Oceans Day event at the Camana Bay Cinema on Saturday, 8 June. The event is highlighted by the Reefs Go Live presentation, a live interactive programme where the audience can communicate with divers on a coral reef. Information on the challenge will be available at the Reefs Go Live registration table outside the cinema from noon till 1:45pm.

For more information about CCMI’s research projects, coral restoration efforts, and other upcoming Healthy Reefs events, such as the reef lecture series, visit www.reefresearch.org or like CCMI’s page on Facebook.