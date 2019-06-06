Ben Meade

The race for semi-final berths is taking shape after two day of play in the 2019 Cayman Islands Invitational U-15 Youth Football Cup, with Mt. Pleasant Academy of Jamaica and American side DC United sitting atop the table of their respective groups.

Cavalier FC 2 – Tobago All Stars 1

In the first game in Cayman Brac on Wednesday, Cavalier FC from Jamaica edged Tobago All-Stars 2-1. It was Cavalier FC’s first win of the tournament, after dropping their opener a day earlier to Mt. Pleasant.

Mt. Pleasant Academy 1 – CD Victoria 0

Jamaica’s Mt. Pleasant Academy registered their second win in as many games, holding their Honduran opponents scoreless through the 70-minute match. Kevaughn Wilson’s 27th minute goal was the difference-maker to see Mt. Pleasant going to the top of Group 1, with one game to go.

DC United 2 – Cayman Islands 0

DC United rolled to their second consecutive victory with a 2-0 win over the Cayman Islands National U-15 Team in a high energy encounter. Sebastian Richardson broke the deadlock 14 minutes into the contest, and Edwin Henriquez, scoring for the second time in the tournament, added the other goal in the 60th minute.

Portmore United 0 – Cuba 0

Jamaica’s Portmore United remained undefeated through two games after a tactically sound contest against the Cuban National U-15 Team. Following up on their 1-0 win versus the Cayman Islands a day before, Portmore matched Cuba as both teams created opportunities, but neither could find the back of the net. The result puts Portmore United in 2nd place in Group 2, with 4 points, while Cuba picked up their first point of the competition.

The teams returned to action on Thursday evening for the final group stage matches in the tournament. In Group 1 in Cayman Brac, CD Victoria (Honduras) plays Cavalier FC (Jamaica) at 6:30pm, followed by Tobago All Stars (Trinidad and Tobago) vs. Mt Pleasant Academy (Jamaica). In Group 2 at the Ed Bush Sports Complex in West Bay, the Cayman Islands faces Cuba at 6:30pm in a showdown of national sides preparing for the CONCACAF U-15 Championships this summer. That match will be followed by DC United (US) vs. Portmore United (Jamaica).

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, to be played at Ed Bush Sports Complex on Friday.

The Cayman Islands Invitational U-15 Youth Football Cup is being hosted by West Bay Sports Foundation in partnership with the Cayman Islands Football Association and the Sports Association of the Sister Islands.

Admission to all games is free.