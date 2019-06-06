Ice on Ice event sparkles once again

They say that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, which is why the annual Ice on Ice event is always so popular.

Get ready to sparkle and shine all night long, while supporting a very worthy cause: the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.

The annual casino and cocktail party will be held at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort on Saturday at 7pm until midnight, offering a glamorous evening of entertainment, music and the chance to win some serious bling.

Guests will start their evening with a welcome cocktail, courtesy of Grey Goose, before entering the ballroom where casino tables with games such as blackjack, spin the wheel, craps and roulette will be available to play. They also get 10 gaming chips per ticket.

Why is it called Ice on Ice? Because four lucky guests will win a real half-carat diamond, courtesy of Rocky’s Diamonds. Fake diamonds and four real diamonds will be hidden in the ice cubes in people’s drinks. As the ice cubes melt, guests will have to pay attention because they might find they’ve got the real thing at the bottom of their glass. Each half-carat gem is worth $1,500.

Since 2003, the Ice on Ice event has been supporting the Cayman Islands Cancer Society and it has become more popular with every passing year. It is considered to be one of the must-attend events on the calendar, thanks to its reasonable ticket prices and social atmosphere.

Guests can also expect a raffle, gourmet food and drinks on tap, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Society.

Cayman Islands Cancer Society

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society is a non-profit charitable organisation that was established in 1995. It receives no assistance from the government and is entirely reliant on donations which it receives from individuals and corporations.

It uses the donations for such initiatives as establishing a new, state-of-the-art Chemotherapy Unit; providing financial aid and assistance to those who need it; offering educational and prevention programmes; and raising awareness through health fairs, medical education and public presentations.

The Cancer Society also provides charity vouchers for mammograms, pap tests, prostrate exams, mouth cancer screenings and throat cancer screenings.

Tickets for Ice on Ice are available online at eventpro.ky or the Cayman Islands Cancer Society at $59 per person or $99 per couple. The price includes a welcome cocktail and $10 in gaming chips. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 949-7618 for more information.