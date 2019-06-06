How is your level of wellness? Does stress constantly get you down? Are you putting your health and well-being on the back burner?

Global Wellness Day is this Saturday and could be an excellent reason to focus on putting yourself first.

About Global Wellness Day

All of us would like to be healthier, feel better, and to live well both physically and spiritually. Living well is almost the entire world’s shared dream.

With the slogan ‘One day can change your whole life’, Global Wellness Day is celebrated on the second Saturday of June every year as an international day.

It is an entirely not-for-profit day; a social project dedicated to living well. Its purpose is to ask the question, even if for just one day, “How can I live a healthier and better life?”, to direct the thoughts of both individuals and society towards bettering themselves and to raise awareness.

The main aims of the day are:

To recognise the value of our lives

To take a pause, breathe and think

To be free from the stress of everyday city life and bad habits

To make peace with ourselves

To raise awareness about living well and increase motivation, not just for today, but for the remaining 364 days of the year

First celebrated in 2012, Global Wellness Day was established in Turkey as the first day dedicated to living well, and has now been accepted worldwide. In 2018, the day was celebrated simultaneously in 130 countries at 5,000 different locations with different events ranging from the Global Wellness Day flag reaching the summit of Mount Everest to giving medical care to children at the Thailand and Myanmar border and visiting elderly people’s homes in Brazil.

Kimpton Seafire participation

The Kimpton Seafire + Spa is getting in on the wellness vibe and encouraging others to join in. This Saturday, the day will start with a community-wide beach clean-up on Seven Mile Beach and continue with activities such as Pilates, balance and breathing exercises and a mental wellness awareness seminar held by Seafire’s Director of Spa & Leisure, Ram Chatterjee.

Ram Chatterjee not only brings a wealth of knowledge from past experience, but also holds the title of being the Global Wellness Ambassador of the Cayman Islands. He promises to continue to promote the benefits of overall health, wellness and holistic healing.

Growing from a celebration at one Turkish spa eight years ago to events in more than 150 countries in over 5,000 locations this year, the Cayman Islands is one of the newest places added to the roster of countries celebrating the annual event.

Kimpton Global Wellness Day event schedule

7-8am – Beach Clean Drive

8-8:15am – Welcome speech by Joanna Virtue-Markman, Searlina Bodden and Ram Chatterjee

8:15-8:45am – Pilates

9-9:30am – Balance and Breathing exercise by Ram Chatterjee

9:30-9:45am – Mental Wellness Seminar by Ram Chatterjee

10-10:30am – Refreshments

All events will be held on the Kimpton beach and event lawn space and are open to the public to participate.