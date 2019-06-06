Harneys wins Little League Pony Division tournament

In a nail-biter that could arguably be dubbed the most exciting game of the Cayman Islands Little League Pony Division season at the Field of Dreams, Harneys, with an excellent team effort, overcame Burger King in a 4-3 victory with a walk-off RBI by their littlest player – Henry McGriele.

BK drew first blood with a home-run in the first inning, added another in the top of the third, and with excellent defence, seemingly shut the door on Harneys. Harneys, however had other plans, and was not going away quietly. They came back fiercely in the bottom of the third, scoring 3.

BK came back in the top of the fourth to tie, and would hold Harneys scoreless in the bottom half of that inning.

For the first time ever this season, the game went into extra innings. Harneys stellar defence held BK off in the top of the fifth, despite the valiant efforts by their players who hit the ball well.

In the bottom of the fifth, with 2 out, a runner on 3rd, Harneys only needed a hit to win – and win they did, in walk-off fashion.

The Harneys team of Kashlyn Bodden, Amelia Liesman, Charlie McGriele, Henry McGriele, Matthew Bonikowski, Eli Ebanks-Cuffy, Jackson Pawlik, Clayton Thompson, Michael Souza, Chace Levy, Jace Massias, are double champions, winning both the league season and the end-of-season tournament.

Their coaches are Joshua Pawlik, Robbie Cribb Sr. and Eric Bodden.