Sunday League: Maples Revolution clinch league and cup double

Maples Revolution added the Cayman Physiotherapy Cup to their trophy cabinet last weekend to sit alongside the league trophy they won a couple of weeks earlier to complete an impressive league and cup double in the Sunday Football League.

The cup final, which was played at the Annex, pitched Maples against rivals Boca Juniors, and for the majority of the first half, the match was very evenly contested with neither side managing to seize the initiative.

However, as the half-time interval approached, the match was completely turned on its head after Maples scored twice in the space of a minute.

The first goal came from Maples’ prolific striker, and league golden boot winner, Craig Smith, who was picked out at the back post with an inch perfect cross to head home. Then, almost immediately, Mauro Giavinni made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time after smartly converting another cross.

After playing such a good half of football, to find themselves two goals down would have dented Boca’s confidence, and their mood wouldn’t have improved five minutes after the start of the second half when Smith got his second goal of the game to put Maples firmly in the driving seat.

On 66 minutes, the game was made safe for Maples and effectively over as a contest when speedy winger Jamie Lawlor put his side 4-0 up. Salt was rubbed into Boca’s wounds after Joey Hew got in a tangle and knocked the ball past his own keeper for an unfortunate own goal, and the icing on the cake for Maples was a cup final goal for their veteran striker, the flying Scotsman Fran Donoghue, who rounded off the scoring at 6-0 to complete an emphatic score line for the reds.

Maples winning coach, Trevor Murphy, was understandably over the moon by the clinical finish in front of goal which presented his side with such a comprehensive victory.

“It’s been the best season in the team’s history as we’ve been playing in the Sunday League since it first started,” Murphy said, “and we’ve come close to winning the league on a couple of occasions but fallen away right at the end.

“We’ve also lost in the Cup Final on four previous attempts. So, for our first successful season to include winning the league and the Cup, it’s been brilliant. The lads have played some great football this season and the whole squad has contributed. We’re looking forward to next season already.”