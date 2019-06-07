Cash seized on private plane, 4 arrested

Police and the Customs and Border Control Service officers arrested four men and seized a “large quantity of cash” on a small private plane following a joint investigation into the movement of gold through the Cayman Islands.

In a brief statement, a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokesperson said the two enforcement agencies had begun the investigation last weekend.

The four men arrested are all foreign nationals. Police did not specify where the arrested men were from. As of Thursday afternoon, all four remained in custody.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and is being conducted in conjunction with law enforcement agencies in other international jurisdictions.