No conviction was recorded Monday in the case of a 36-year-old man who punched another man and broke his nose at a George Town bar last year.

The court heard Monday that the man had gotten into a fight at Bananas last October and exchanged punches with the complainant. The defence counsel admitted that the man had a bottle in his hand at the time of the altercation but said that he did not attempt to strike the complainant with it.

Defence counsel Prathna Bodden said that the defendant received a “glowing report” from probation officers and that he’s a well-educated father of three sons with excellent references.

“He is truly and genuinely remorseful,” said Bodden.

Magistrate Foldats said that if a bottle had been used as an offensive weapon, the defendant would be looking at years in jail. But since it had not, he accepted the event might be an aberration.

Magistrate Foldats sentenced the man to one year of probation and 80 hours of community service. The defendant was also ordered to pay $3,000 in compensation for medical bills over the next year, and he’s prohibited from entering premises with liquor licences for the next year.