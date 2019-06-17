Rotaract Blue installs new board

Rotaract Blue installed its new board of directors and officers over the weekend.

At its 13th annual installation ceremony on Saturday, at the Harbour Grille restaurant in Grand Harbour, the community service club for 18-30 year olds, which is sponsored by Rotary Central Cayman Islands, installed its newest president – Dona-Lee Darlington.

Also installed during the ocean-themed evening were: Immediate Past President Rene Dixon, Vice President Alanna Warwick-Smith, Secretary Abbi-Gayle Phuran, Community Service Director Ally McRae, Club Service Director Takiyah Smith, Professional Development Director Rochelle Palmer and Public Relations Chair Jessica Moore. Incoming Treasurer Brandon McLean and International Service Director Nicolas Wright were unable to attend.

Darlington told the attendees, “I am excited to see what the future has in store for Rotaract Blue. I trust it will be a great year continuing to Serve beyond Stigmas, the Rotaract District 7020 theme for 2018/19, while we prepare to make an Impact through Unity, the District 7020 theme for the 2019/2020.”

The outgoing president, Rene Dixon, highlighted the extensive achievements of the “small but mighty” club during the 2018/2019 year. This included donating a vocational grant, in the name of the late rotarian and educator Fred Speirs, of $2,000 to the University College of the Cayman Islands, continuing the Fred Speirs 5K Walk/Run, and hosting the 11th Annual Open Arms Gala which raised $10,000 for special needs organisations in Cayman.

This year, Rotaract Blue will also continue to strengthen its Open Arms Programme, encouraging inclusivity in the Cayman Islands and its efforts to support HIV/AIDS prevention and awareness in the Cayman Islands.

Rotaract Blue meets bi-weekly at Royal Palms Beach Club in the PRIMA restaurant space at 6pm, with regular meetings resuming on 3 July. For more information, email [email protected]