Events company donates to 2 charities

A local entertainment company is using its events to support good causes in Cayman.

Maven Entertainment donated proceeds from two of its recent FLAGS events to support the Cayman Islands Cancer Society and Meals on Wheels.

FLAGS is a twice yearly music event put on by Maven Entertainment that celebrates different countries and cultures.

Horatio Hyman of Maven Entertainment said the contribution to the Cancer Society had a personal element for him.

“It has always been a charity I wanted to work alongside as my oldest daughter’s mom has been battling the disease for the past 10 years and she’s a cancer survivor. I also lost my grandma to the disease as she wasn’t so fortunate,” he said.

“I have seen people lose loved ones from it as well, and just wanted to give back to someone who is fighting/battling with the disease, and the best way to do that was through the Cayman Islands Cancer Society.”

Catherine Ebanks of the Cancer Society said donations like this one allow the organisation to continue its support for those in need.

For the donation to Meals on Wheels, Hyman said he had worked with the group previously through Rotaract Blue and wanted to continue supporting their mission to deliver hot, nutritious meals to senior citizens.

Erin Bodden of Meals on Wheels said, “Every bit helps towards feeding our seniors in need and disabled individuals within the community. It only costs $5 per day to provide a hot meal and a soup through our programme, so their donation has gone on to provide 30 meals and some additional treats with their in-kind donation.”