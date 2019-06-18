CIBC FirstCaribbean opens branch at Health City

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s opened a new branch at Health City in East End on 12 June with a ribbon cutting ceremony with executives, directors, government officials and guests.

The new branch at the medical complex features personal banking, personal loans, business and platinum banking services and two 24-hour cash dispensers. CIBC FirstCaribbean staff is available on site Tuesday to Friday from 1-6:30pm and Saturday from 9:30am to 1:30pm.

Managing Director of Retail and Business Banking Mark St. Hill said that while location was key, the main reason to develop the service and loan centre was the request from clients for an expanded service.

“This new centre represents CIBC FirstCaribbean’s first new branch in Cayman since the opening of Plaza Venezia in 2005,” said St. Hill “Our clients have asked us to provide the perfect synergy of digital and traditional banking, a marriage that has birthed the new look and feel we see here today.”

He thanked staff for their “stellar performance”, including Branch Supervisor Avy Jackson and Customer Service Officer Jasmine Ebanks who will spearhead the new location.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer Colette Delaney said during brief remarks that “banking is changing in the world and CIBC FirstCaribbean aims to lead those changes in the Caribbean with the expertise, integrity and knowledge which is built on the legacy of our founders who have operated in the region for over 150 years”.

She added, “You may be asking yourself ‘Why Health City?’ and I can answer that. Cayman Islands is authentic, alluring and fast developing, it’s also warm and friendly. These are words that we hope will be used to describe our centre here.”

Commerce Minister Joey Hew said government appreciated how significant this first offering of its kind in the eastern district is.

“It is also an undeniable indicator of a growing and healthy economy,” he said. “I look forward to watching the eastern districts, communities and businesses benefit from your foresight.”