The Miss World Cayman Islands will host its first 5K EnviroWalk Run to bring awareness to the environment on 30 June at SafeHaven.

Governor Martyn Roper and Miss World Cayman Islands Kelsie Woodman-Bodden will join the contestants of this year’s pageant for the walk, which begins at 7am.

“We recognise the privilege we have living in the Cayman Islands and being surrounded by the serene beauty of our oceans and nature,” said Laura Butz, of the Miss World Cayman Islands World Committee.

She added, “We believe in doing our part to contribute to raising awareness about environmental issues impacting our island and conservation efforts.”

Funds raised from the EnviroWalk will go towards the Miss World Cayman Islands pageant and to environmental projects. The committee also will make a donation to a local environmental non-profit organisation. The beneficiary of the donation will be announced on the day of the walk.

Throughout the 5K course, participants can look out for signs featuring eco-tips on living a sustainable lifestyle.

“We believe it is important to preserve what we have now so our kids and grandkids can enjoy the environment for many years to come,” said Pamela Ebanks-Small, director of Miss World Cayman Islands. According to Ebanks-Small, the aim of the EnviroWalk is also for Miss World Cayman Islands to share their ongoing mission of ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ with the local community.

“The Beauty with a Purpose project promotes Miss World Cayman Islands [contestants’] commitment to using their platform to raise awareness about local environmental issues and collaborate with local environmental non-profit organisations,” she said.

Participants in the EnviroWalk can also take part in a 10-minute warm-up session led by sponsor F45.

T-shirts are available to the first 200 people to sign up.

Distribution points will be at the Government Administration Building on Monday, 24 June, from noon to 2pm, and at Governors Square Boardroom, on Wednesday, 26 June, at 6-9pm, and Saturday, 29 June from 9am until noon.

Entry is $25 for adults and $12 for those under 12. Group rates of $20 are available for 10 or more. Sign up online at www.caymanactive.com.