Celebrate Cayman is preparing a series of events to mark the 60th anniversary of the islands’ first written constitution.

The celebrations will include an exhibition football match featuring some famous former Premier League footballers, including Italy’s Gianfranco Zola who played for Chelsea FC and former Newcastle United star Shaka Hislop from Trinidad and Tobago.

Celebrate Cayman, a group set up to organise 12 months of events surrounding the 60th anniversary of Cayman’s Coat of Arms, is now preparing for a second round of celebrations for the Constitution’s anniversary.

On Saturday, 29 June, a breakfast will be held at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa to celebrate Cayman’s special relationship with Jamaica and the United Kingdom. Invited guests include heads of governments from the British Overseas Territories, representatives from Jamaica and the Jamaican diaspora in the Cayman Islands, members of the clergy, and the Constitutional Commission. The 1959 Legislative Assembly of Justices and Vestry, which enacted the first Constitution, will be represented by family members. The proceedings will be carried live on Radio Cayman 89.9FM.

The charity exhibition football match will take place later that evening, at 6pm, at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex. Players also include Jamaica’s Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner and Darren Moore, England’s Sean Davis, and France’s Pascal Chimbonda, with Jamaica Reggae Boyz legends Walter Boyd, Onandi Lowe and Cayman Islands National Team players Lee Ramoon, Gillie Seymour, Antonio Smith and Richard Hew, among many others. (For more on this event, see Sport, page 26).

On Sunday, 30 June, a church service will be held at Elmslie Memorial starting at 10:30am to “offer attendees a time to reflect on and give thanks for the journey the Cayman Islands has made over the past 60 years”, organisers said in a press release. Attendees are asked to arrive by 10am. Radio Cayman will also broadcast the service live.

On Monday, 1 July, which is a public holiday in Cayman to mark Constitution Day, the festivities move to the George Town Town Hall, where, from 9‑11am, a special event will be held to celebrate the significance of this historic building in the capital. A traditional Caymanian breakfast will follow.

Radio Cayman’s For the Record and Talk Today shows will feature in-depth looks at the first Constitution’s provisions and subsequent evolution. Guests include attorney Steve McField, former Speaker of the House Mary Lawrence, Chairman of the Constitutional Commission Vaughan Carter, and policy analyst Jason Webster. Both shows will be hosted by Orrett Connor.

Marzeta Bodden, deputy chair of Celebrate Cayman, said in the release, “The line-up of events happening in the Cayman Islands in late June and early July present the opportunity to further strengthen our relationships with the United Kingdom and Jamaica with more business, educational, and cultural links being highlighted, established, and embedded.

“Celebrate Cayman is focused on engaging, educating, and inspiring youth; celebrating our diversity and encouraging connection; establishing a spirit of cultural community; discovering the Cayman Islands’ colourful history; and engendering national pride.

“It is our hope that the Constitution celebrations kick-off will achieve all this and more.”