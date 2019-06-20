Murder mystery fans have their choice of whodunits

It seems that two organisations will be vying for participants this Saturday when the Cayman Drama Society and One Dog At A Time host their respective murder mystery nights.

1920s mayhem

Animal charity One Dog At A Time has teamed up with the Cayman Spirits Company to present an evening of diabolical deeds at the latter’s location (65 Bronze Road, George Town), starting at 6:30pm. The speakeasy theme should give attendees ample inspiration for costumes, which are strongly encouraged, as this is an interactive event. Ticketholders are given roles to play while they try to identify who the murderer could be. One of them will be the victim and one of them will be the person who committed the crime!

The more participants are willing to get into character, the more fun the event will be for everyone. Tickets are $40 per person, which include buffet food and one drink. There will also be prizes on the night for the best-dressed participant and most convincing actor/actress. All the funds raised go to support the charity’s work in the community. The event is scheduled to end around 10pm. Call 917-8284 for more information and tickets.

Circus Awards

The Cayman Drama Society is no stranger to murder mystery evenings and has hosted very successful ones in the past. This time around it is all happening under the Big Top, also known as the Prospect Playhouse Theatre, with doors opening at 7pm.

Who knew there were four different circuses in Cayman? (There aren’t, but for one night only they will be brought to life in the name of fundraising.) Monies collected will be used towards scholarships for the Drama Society’s summer acting camps, future productions and its educational fund.

The four circuses are titled as follows:

Red Top Circus (clowns, jugglers, tightrope walkers, magicians and all the favourite things from everyone’s childhood circus memories)

Circus Horrify (sword swallowers, a real-life mermaid, lizard man, and many more)

Acrobatica Circus (trapeze artists, gymnasts and tumblers are featured)

Animalistic Circus (lion tamers, snake charmers and elephant handlers)

Some guests will get speaking roles. They could end up murdered, be the killer or they may even win an award. Those with non-interactive roles can dress up, sit back, and watch the chaos unfold.

The evening will include performances from Reno Ciantar and special aerial performances from Quinntessential Movement and Renée from Sannyasa Yoga.

Ticketholders are encouraged to get to the venue early so red carpet paparazzi can snap their pictures. Once they have enjoyed a cocktail at the Curtain Call Bar, they can make their way into the auditorium at 7:30pm. The ‘awards’ start at 8pm.

Tickets are $40 and include finger food (sponsored by Food For Thought) and a welcome drink (sponsored by Jacques Scott).

Due to the nature of this event this is an over-18s only fundraiser, as it will include adult language and content. Tickets are on sale at www.cds.ky.