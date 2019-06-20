Detectives are still piecing together the circumstances behind a bloody domestic dispute that left a man dead and a woman and her two children injured on Sunday.

A forensic pathologist was due to arrive in Grand Cayman Friday to conduct a post-mortem on the body of 42-year-old Errol George Grey, the man killed in the incident.

Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said he had requested an extra level of expertise for the examination to confirm what exactly transpired at the home in West Bay on Sunday evening.

The scene was still cordoned off Thursday as the investigation continued.

Lansdown confirmed that the two children, understood to be aged around 9 and 13, had been released from hospital into the care of family members after being treated for serious stab wounds. Their mother was still being treated Thursday and her condition was described as stable.

Neighbours told the Cayman Compass that they had come to the aid of the family in the aftermath of the stabbings Sunday evening.

Osires Watler, who was visiting family in a neighbouring home, said the woman, who had a knife wound to her neck, had claimed her boyfriend had stabbed her and her children and then turned the weapon on himself.

Lansdown said police were investigating that possibility along with other lines of inquiry.

He said police had been able to interview neighbours and get a ‘first account’ from the mother and children, but had not conducted formal interviews as yet because of the extent of their injuries.

“All possibilities are being investigated,” he said. “That is all I want to say on that at the moment. We are looking at any options to establish what happened.”

He said police were not currently looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and confirmed that no arrests have been made at this point.

“The investigation will go wherever the facts lead us,” Lansdown said. “We never say never, although the indications are, at the moment, that all the parties involved are known to us.”

He urged the public to refrain from speculation or sharing photos of the victims.

“It is obviously a live, ongoing investigation with young children involved, so speculating about what happened and sharing photos of the parties involved may not be helpful,” he said.