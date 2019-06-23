The winners of the 2019 Governor’s Conservation Awards were announced Thursday night at a ceremony at Government House.

In this photo, Governor Martyn Roper, centre, and National Trust Executive Director Nadia Hardie, left, stand with representatives of the winners, who are: Hurley’s Marketplace (Corporate Conservation Award), Ann Stafford (Heritage Preservation Award), Dwayne Frederick (Conservationist of the Year Award), Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment (Tourism Industry Conservation Award) and Protect Our Future (Lois Blumenthal Youth Conservation Award).