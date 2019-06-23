Royal Cayman Islands Police Service detectives arrested a 32-year-old George Town Man on Wednesday, following an investigation into recovered jewellery.

A subsequent search of the man’s address also led to the discovery of 25 ganja plants, according to a police statement.

The man has been charged with seven offences: burglary, theft, handling stolen goods, damage to property, cultivating ganja, possession of ganja with intent to supply, and refusing to provide a sample of urine, according to police.

He was set to appear in court Friday, 21 June.