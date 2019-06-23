Youngsters hit the pitch for Cricket Carnival

Cayman Cricket’s annual Cricket Carnival took place Friday, 21 June, at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in George Town.

A total of 20 teams – including 12 boys’ teams and 8 girls’ teams – signed up to compete for the Championship Cup.

“We are absolutely delighted that so many teams have entered to play in the Carnival this year, and especially with the turnout of the girls’ teams. We have worked hard with schools’ cricket programmes over the years to make the game accessible to boys and girls alike and it is very encouraging to see so much interest this year from children around 11 years of age. The future of cricket in Cayman is very exciting,” said Cayman Cricket Technical Director Peter Anderson.

Cayman Cricket President Hector Robinson said, “We would like to thank the Ministry of Sport and the Department of Education for their ongoing support, not only with the Carnival, but also in bringing cricket into the schools and to make it inclusive for everyone.”