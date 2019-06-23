Library readies for Summer Reading Challenge

Registration forms are now online for the Summer Reading Challenge at the Cayman Islands Public Library. The challenge is designed to develop lifelong readers.

Students, ages 6-17, will be encouraged to read a set list of books the library staff has selected for summer reading.

The theme of this year’s challenge is ‘Extraordinary Characters’. Marvel comic characters, Peter Pan and Frodo Baggins are some of the characters featured in the selected material.

The programme works like this:

Visit any library branch in the Cayman Islands between 1 July and 29 Aug. 2019;

Register to compete in the Summer Reading Challenge;

Collect a Summer Reading Challenge Activity Book;

Read, as per recommendations;

Write a brief summary of a favourite book;

Complete bonus activities such as a crossword puzzle, refer-a-friend, etc., to earn awards and win prizes;

Submit the Activity Book for judging by 1pm, 31 Aug.;

Wait for an invitation to the Summer Reading Challenge awards ceremony;

Attend the Summer Reading Challenge awards ceremony in the George Town Library on 21 Sept. All participants that appear in a costume representing an extraordinary character will be entered into the competition for best costume.

To register, visit www.cipl.gov.ky and click on ‘Programmes and Events’.