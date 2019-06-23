A 77-year-old man died in a water-related incident along Seven Mile Beach on Friday afternoon.

The man was visiting the Cayman Islands from Massachusetts, USA, according to a news release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Police said that just after 3:30pm, they and other emergency services personnel received a 911 report of “a possible drowning incident at a resort along the Seven Mile Beach”.

Responders rendered first aid to the victim on the scene, and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the incident.