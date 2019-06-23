Letter: Take your recycling home

I have been visiting George Town for approximately 20 years. In the beginning, recycling was not an option. It always felt odd to throw so many items in the garbage.

Cayman has come a long way in this field. Given only plastics types one and two are the only ones accepted in the recycling programme, my cousins and I decided to take all other plastics we had accumulated back home to Canada. It was so easy and we felt much better than tossing them in the landfill. I encourage other tourists to take their plastics home for recycling. I also encourage those who live in Cayman receiving visitors suggest they take home plastics.

The island cannot grow geographically but the landfill can increase in size. Let’s all help and take some responsibility.

Donna McTaggart