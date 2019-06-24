Overlooking the cruise ships in harbour, the apartments owned by Lars Skroder enjoy one of the most commanding residential views in the whole of George Town.

Situated on North Church Street on a spot formerly occupied by a 100 year-old Caymanian cottage, the four-floor building is often mistaken for offices but is, in fact, a multi-storey dwelling.

The original house was given to a family friend from Cayman, who relocated the wooden structure to the Pedro St. James area, where it has been resurrected as a heritage home.

In its place, Lars constructed the contemporary modern building, which as he puts it, has brought a touch of the Caribbean Sea into its space.

