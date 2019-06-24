NEW: Man charged with attempted murder

A 21-year-old Bodden Town man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting that took place 26 April on South Church Street.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the man was arrested Thursday, 20 June, on suspicion of attempted murder, and on suspicion of two separate burglaries that occurred in Bodden Town.

He is the second man to be charged in relation to the 26 April shooting.

The burglaries were reported 8 April on Bloomsbury Avenue and 14 April on Griffin Street.

The man has now been charged with: attempted murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of an unlicensed firearm, in relation to the shooting; and also one count of handling stolen goods for each of the two burglaries.

He is expected to appear in summary court this morning, Monday, 24 June.