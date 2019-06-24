The curtain came down on the 2019 CIFA Youth Leagues on Saturday as the Boys Under-13 and Under-17 FA Cup finals were played at the Ed Bush Field in West Bay.

Earlier in the week, the Boys Under-13 FA Cup semi-finals were contested as 345 FC III faced Sunset FC on Wednesday, and 345 FC I played recently crowned Boys Under-13 regular season champions Future SC on Thursday.

With a place in the final up for grabs, Sunset FC eased past 345 FC III 7-1 while 345 FC I defeated Future SC 3-0.

In Saturday’s finale, 345 FC I lifted the coveted FA Cup trophy with a clinical 2-0 win over Sunset FC thanks to goals from Myron Cruz in the 37th minute and Jakub Neveril in the 57th minute.

In the Boys Under-17 FA Cup final, Academy SC completed a superb season by outlasting Future SC 5-4 in a thrilling sudden death penalty shoot-out.

Academy’s Daniel Wallace opened the scoring in the 28th minute following a brilliant solo run, but a weakened yet determined Future SC outfit never gave up and were rewarded in the 48th minute when captain Barry Dre Tibbetts curled a strike into the top corner to level the scores at one apiece.

At the sound of the final whistle and with the score locked at 1-1, penalties would be the deciding factor in this 2019 FA Cup final. Both finalists scored three of their allotted five penalties as the two goalkeepers pulled off a few excellent saves to keep their teams in the contest.

Unfortunately, there could only be one winner in this game. Academy SC scored their first sudden-death penalty and went on to lift the trophy after Future SC failed to convert their sudden-death penalty. With the victory, Academy SC completed the double, as they also won the 2019 Boys Under-17 league.

In the final Girls Under-13 league game of the season, played on Tuesday, 18 June, Elite SC secured the runner-up spot with a 5-3 win over Sunset FC Stingrays.