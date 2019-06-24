The Evans family – parents Sean and Ailian and daughter Ashlyn – paid tribute to their son and brother Nolan on Saturday by installing a bench in his memory at Health City Cayman Islands.

Nolan passed away at seven months old after a battle with complex congenital heart defects, and the Nolan Evans Memorial Bench was put into place on the day that would have been his second birthday. Governor Martyn Roper attended the unveiling. The Evans family has raised more than $30,000 in donations to fight against congenital heart disease over the last 16 months.