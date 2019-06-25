Chamber Pension board of trustees welcomes new finance director

Giosino Colaiacovo was appointed finance director on the Chamber Pension board of trustees after his predecessor Derek Jones completed his term as trustee.

Colaiacovo is one of two trustees appointed by the Chamber of Commerce under the terms of the trust deed. The board is made up of nine trustees who serve on a voluntary basis for three years. All are senior level executives and professionals from the business community.

“This is an exciting venture,” said Colaiacovo. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow trustees to provide members of Chamber Pension with the best possible value and performance.”

Colaiacovo moved from Canada to Grand Cayman in 2006 and currently manages FLOW’s financial functions.

“Mr. Colaiacovo brings over 20 years of expertise in providing strategic commercial and operational support,” said Board of Trustees chair Paul Schreiner. “His background in accounting and finance will be greatly beneficial in delivering on the board’s strategic operational objectives.”