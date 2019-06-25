Eddinton Powell elected as chairman of CARILEC board

Former Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. senior vice president and chief financial officer Eddinton Powell has been elected chairman of the Caribbean Electric Utilities Services Corporation (CARILEC) board of directors. CARILEC is an association of electric utilities, suppliers, manufacturers and other stakeholders operating in the electricity industry in the Caribbean.

Currently, Powell is the president and CEO of FortisTCI Ltd., a sister utility of CUC based in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The CARILEC board election took place at the 31st annual general meeting held in Saint Lucia on 23 May. Powell and the new board will serve from 2019 to 2022.

He succeeds Jeffrey Locke, chief executive of Belize Electricity Limited. Powell served as CARILEC vice chairman, chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, and as a member of the executive committee of the board during the 2016-2019 term.

Before his 2007 appointment as CEO of FortisTCI, he worked for 25 years with CUC.

He also serves on several other boards, including the Belize Electric Company Limited (BECOL) and Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd. He previously was chairman of the Cayman Islands Development Bank.

Speaking about his appointment, he said in a statement, “Having served as a director of the board since 2016, I know all too well the good work that CARILEC does within the region and in the industry as the representative body for Caribbean utilities and utility partners.

“I look forward to contributing toward the evolution of the new energy landscape we face in my new role as chairman, supported by a team that brings a mix of fresh perspectives, experience and institutional knowledge.”