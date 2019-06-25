Crestbridge appoints new director with focus on family offices

Dominic Lawton-Smith has joined Crestbridge in Cayman to focus on ultra-high net worth families and their advisers. In his new role, he will be responsible for growing the Family Office Services team in the Cayman Islands, working closely with the Group Heads of Family Office Services, Heather Tibbo and Paul Hunter, as well as Cayman-based Directors Jonathan Bain and George Bashforth.

Lawton Smith has nearly 30 years’ experience in the private client sector, with family office, institutional and sovereign wealth clients. He has detailed knowledge of funds and trusts and their use in private client, private equity and transactional structures. Crestbridge works with clients and their legal counsel to create and manage operational, holding, protection and investment structures.

Crestbridge Chief Executive Graeme McArthur said, “I’m pleased to welcome Dominic to our growing team in Cayman. His experience and knowledge will be a great addition to the team and will help us to deliver a wider range of services to clients. Cayman is an extremely important part of our international network of offices and is key to our ability to deliver a consistently excellent service.”