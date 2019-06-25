Law firm Conyers is sponsoring the second annual KIDFEST Family Fun Day hosted by Team Nolan in support of the Cayman Heart Fund, taking place on Saturday, 29 June, at 2-6pm

Conceived by Ailian and Sean Evans, known as Team Nolan, in memory of their son Nolan Evans who passed away from a complex congenital heart defect, the family-friendly event aims to build awareness of and raise funds for Hart for Hearts, the paediatric arm of the Cayman Heart Fund supporting local families whose children have been diagnosed with the defect.

“We are pleased to be able to support KIDFEST and the invaluable work of the Cayman Heart Fund,” said Matthew Stocker, partner at Conyers. “CHD is the most common birth defect worldwide and we applaud Ailian and Sean Evans for all they do to help others and bring awareness to this important issue.”

Children attending the event can look forward to face painting, bouncy castles, Cayman’s largest game of musical chairs and Kids Zumba by School of Fitness. Live entertainment will be provided by DJ Atom Skillz.

“We’d like to thank Conyers for their generous contribution in support of this year’s KIDFEST,” said Sean and Ailian Evans in a statement. “This year’s event promises to be even more exciting than last year’s, and we hope to raise lots of funds to help local families with babies diagnosed with CHDs.”

Admission to the event is $25 with free admission for kids under the age of 14. Tickets will be available at the gate.