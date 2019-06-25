CUC gives update on Bodden Town power outages

Upgrade work on the Bodden Town substation is “near completion”, according to the Caribbean Utilities Company.

The utility company stated in a press release Tuesday that this means that its customers east of Prospect, excluding North Side, who, within the past month experienced above normal levels of outages, will see an improvement in the reliability of service.

The Bodden Town substation, which is being refurbished, is expected to be back in full service by the end of this month, the company stated.

“While the substation is out of service, customers who would normally be supplied from the Bodden Town substation are being supplied from the Frank Sound or Prospect substations and are therefore exposed to a greater risk of outages,” the release from CUC noted.

The company said it had been going through “a very active period of substation upgrades”.

“These upgrades will increase capacity and reliability to customers in the affected districts, but in the interim, the necessary configuration to facilitate these upgrades reduces system redundancy and increases the vulnerability to outages.”

CUC has begun constructing a new Prospect substation, with completion expected in 2020. In the meantime, the existing substation will remain in operation.

The Frank Sound substation will be upgraded in 2021.

CUC said it had already completed upgrades to the South Sound, North Sound Road, and Rum Point substations in October 2018, March 2019 and April 2019, respectively.

“Following this major programme of upgrades and refurbishments to the eastern substations, CUC will be able to meet foreseeable load growth with increased reliability for its customers,” the company stated.