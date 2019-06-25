Cayman’s landscape is the theme of this year’s summer exhibition now on display at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands.

Drawn entirely from the museum’s collection, ‘Tropical Visions’ features 30 pieces by 24 artists – a mix of established and emerging names – and covers a period of 50 years. The exhibit runs through 30 Sept.

According to gallery director Natalie Urquhart, the exhibition takes the viewer on a journey that tells a still unfinished story, tying the work of contemporary artists to a lineage of landscape painting that lives on to this day.

“Each year our summer exhibition explores artwork from the National Collection through a specific thematic framework as a way of opening up the collection for research and highlighting work that isn’t regularly on display,” Urquhart said in a news release. “Our unique Caymanian environment has provided a source of artistic inspiration for decades so, this year, we felt that it was very fitting to explore the evolution of landscape painting.”

William Helfrecht co-curated the exhibit.

“These ‘Tropical Visions’ depict the scenery of our everyday experience,” Helfrecht said, “while also meditating on the artist’s eye and the act of looking itself.”

The exhibition will be supported by a programme of workshops, family fun days, tours and lectures running throughout summer. Access to the programme and the exhibition is free.

For a full list of workshops, lectures and events running throughout the exhibition, visit www.nationalgallery.org.ky/whats-on. To participate in the related school programme or book a tour, email [email protected]