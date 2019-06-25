Island Montessori gets defibrillator

Lobster Pot owner Marcus Cumber has donated a HeartSine 360P automated external defibrillator to Island Montessori.

Cumber expressed concern that cardiac arrests are major life-threatening medical emergencies, and wanted the school to be prepared in a cardiac event.

An AED is a safe and easy-to-use machine which is used to treat a sudden cardiac arrest.

Clare O’Keefe Thorpe, principal of Island Montessori, said the school was grateful for the support of Cumber and the Lobster Pot restaurant for donating the AED device. Although they hope never to have to use it, it is comforting to know that it is available for the staff to use in an emergency, she said.

Cayman Heart Fund coordinator Angelique Bodden applauded Cumber for donating the AED to the school, and encourages people to learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation – commonly known as CPR – an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating.

Bodden welcomes members of the community to contact her for CPR and First Aid training information, on 916‑6324 or [email protected]