A man connected with eight burglaries over a two-year period was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday in Grand Court.

Justice Roger Chapple said he had weighed the fact that Daine Marcel Bennett had pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods from some of the burglaries against his attempts to claim innocence in others. In one case, he said, Bennett had claimed to receive some of the stolen goods found in his possession from a friend. That friend, the judge said, had died before the date of the burglary.

Chapple said Bennett had been found in possession of $15,000 worth of goods from just one of the burglaries. The break-ins he was connected with included residences in Rum Point, Bodden Town and South Sound, and the Montessori Del Sol school.

“There are no [Cayman] sentencing guidelines for the possession of stolen goods,” Chapple said. He consulted England and Wales sentencing guidelines and said those guidelines have a starting point of a one-year sentence.

“That’s based upon a single incidence,” the judge said. “Here there are eight.”

Chapple said in reaching the 18‑month sentence, he gave Bennett credit for his guilty pleas and for taking classes while being held at Northward Prison. He also sentenced Bennett to two months on a separate charge of stealing electricity.

The sentences will run concurrently.