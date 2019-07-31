Automated kiosks in works for airport security

An automated kiosk system for immigration and border control is expected to be piloted for travellers entering Owen Roberts International Airport.

The Ministry of Employment and Border Control will accept proposals from bidders on the project until Monday, 5 Aug., with the hope of executing an agreement for four kiosks by 6 Sept.

The pilot stage will provide insight on the viability of launching more kiosks on a permanent basis. Ultimately, government aims to install 12 to 18 automated kiosks.

The proposal request described the pilot programme as a response to anticipated growth in air arrivals, with the objective of promoting security and border management efforts by Customs and Border Control.

The request for proposals asks bidders to include features of the automated system such as validation of passports and eligibility for entry, facial verification of travellers, recording entry of travellers and registration of customs declarations.

Kiosks are expected to come equipped with fingerprint readers and cross referencing capabilities with watch lists.

During the pilot phase, the kiosks are not expected to offer fingerprint matching technology but that will be a long-term goal of the system.

Language options offered by the kiosks would include, as a minimum, English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Chinese.

To comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, government has also requested the system offer accommodations such as text-to-speech functionality, headphone jacks, volume control, height adjustment for wheelchairs and Braille.

The selected bidder will provide training on the system and its central management system. Government aims for the kiosks to aid in streamlining work processes with the ability for workers to extract data on transaction times and performance.

Bidders will be evaluated on pricing, experience, resources, maintenance and customer service support.

For more information on the request for proposals, visit government’s Public Purchasing Portal at https://cayman.bonfirehub.com/portal.